Syracuse records its hottest day in eight years

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse reached 98 F at 3:39 pm Thursday afternoon, making the day one of the hottest on record for the city.

This was only the 17th time since records have been kept in Syracuse that we have reached or exceed 98 F degrees. The last time we were this warm was July 17, 2012 when we hit 101 F. Official records go back to 1902 in Syracuse.

Despite the rarity of the day’s heat, it was not a daily record high. On July 9th, 1936 it was 102 F making it not only the hottest July 9th on record in Syracuse but also the all-time hottest day.

Thursday was likely the hottest day of the current heat wave in Syracuse. By the end of the upcoming weekend it will turn more seasonable.