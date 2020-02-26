Syracuse seasonal snowfall still lagging; typically to 100″ by now

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse continues to run behind in snowfall for the Winter of 2019-’20 and this Wednesday is kind of a milestone day. On average, February 26th is the date on which we reach 100” of snow for the season. As of now, we were just past 70 inches or almost three feet below normal for this winter season.

In spite of the lack of snow this winter, it will not be the least snowy winter since records have been kept at the airport in North Syracuse. The honor of least snowy winter in Syracuse belongs to the winter of 2011-12 when just 50.6” of snow fell.

With more snow in the forecast the next few days we are in danger of being pushed out of the top five least snowy winters

2011-‘12 50.6”

2001-‘02 59.4”

1982-’83 66.0”

1994-’95 66.9”

2019-’20 70.9” (through Tuesday February 25th)

1956-’57 76.1”

Syracuse averages about 123” every winter making it typically the snowiest large city in the United States. This winter, however, Syracuse is lagging its Thruway neighbor Rochester by about 10 inches heading into the last few days of February.