SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –Heading into the last couple days of September, Syracuse’s average temperature for the month was running about two degrees above normal.

September warm streak intact

That means that not only will September 2023 end up with above-normal temperatures in Syracuse, but it also the TENTH straight September with above-normal temperatures.

The last time we had a cooler-than-normal September was 2013 when we were 1.6 degrees below normal.

The September warming trend is not just a decade-long trend. It has been going on longer than that, about a quarter of a century to be exact. If we expand our search back to 1998, we find almost 70% of the Septembers in Syracuse have been warmer than normal! Only about 20% of those years during that same time were below normal.

While this certainly points strongly to a change in our climate, if you look at all 12 months of the year you find warming is not showing up in all months or even at the same magnitudes.

Most months have shown warming

A solid majority of eight months showed warming when the latest 30-year average was calculated based on data between 1991 and 2020. The biggest change actually comes in December with September in second place.

There was even a trend of cooler-than-normal weather at the end of winter and the beginning of spring between February and April. So, if you feel like spring is slow to arrive lately, there is data to prove that.

In addition, our warmer-than-normal September means now 7 out of the 9 months this year have featured warmer-than-normal temperatures. 2023 is also on pace for the fourth warmest year on record in Syracuse.