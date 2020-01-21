Syracuse snowfall down but not the case for all Upstate New York cities

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

We are now roughly at the midpoint of what is considered the ‘winter season’ here in central New York. However, even with this past snowy weekend we are still running below normal in seasonal snowfall in Syracuse. As of Martin Luther King Jr day Syracuse we were about a foot and a half below normal.

To some, it may feel we are even farther behind. That perception may come from the fact that several snowfalls early in the season were followed quickly by warmups that melted the snow.

We did a little digging and found how other upstate New York cities are doing this winter and for some cities it is not a below normal winter.

Looking at the map both Rochester’s and Albany’s above normal snow totals stick out. In each case, it was one big storm that separates them from Syracuse.

For Albany, it was a three-day storm between December 1-3 that dropped 22.6” of snow while Syracuse received 8.8”

Rochester, meanwhile, received an early season boost with the Veterans Day snowstorm. Over the period of November 11-13 they had 16.7” of snow while Syracuse had just 4.4” of snow.

It goes to show you that, like in real estate, snowfall comes down to location, location, location!