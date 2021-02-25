Syracuse snowfall down but why are snowmobilers happy?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Here we stand at the end of February with one of the lowest seasonal snow totals Syracuse has seen since records have been kept at the Syracuse airport and yet some area snowmobilers seem pretty happy with the season.

What gives?

Yes, it was a very slow start to the winter season with little snow through the middle of January but then the switch was flipped. The last few weeks of January, Syracuse had temperatures below normal and the month of February (through February 24th) was more than 2 degrees below normal.

We have ALL had ample opportunities for snow since the pattern flipped. While Syracuse has received more than 40 inches since the middle of January, all of Central New York has gotten in on the act.

Many areas south of Syracuse picked up about 3 feet of snow in less than 6 weeks. Auburn’s total is 62.9” (or more than 5 feet) in that same time! Of course, the Tug Hill has gotten their share as well with Redfield at 178″ for the season.

With the temperatures remaining consistently cold, the snowpack has hardly budged until the recent thaw at the end of February.

Syracuse has had at least 3 inches of snow on the ground for more than 5 weeks now, which is the longest stretch since the Winter of 2014-15! That makes for more consistent conditions for riding.

It is not only the snowmobilers that are happy but the skiers as well. Most Central New York ski areas have had a majority of their trails open during this stretch and have built bases to, in some cases, 4 or 5 feet.

This means they could be skiing well into March!