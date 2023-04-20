SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summer-like warmth is coming back to Central New York for Friday and that means at least one temperature record is likely to be broken.

April 2023 going into the record books

With the forecast temperature Friday of 84 degrees, Syracuse will do something it has never done in recorded history. Friday will be the sixth time this month the temperature reaches or exceeds 80 degrees.

That would break the record of five days April 2023 currently shares with April 1962.

Of course, the majority of our 80-degree weather came in a consecutive string of five days last week.

We even set three daily record highs with 86 last Thursday and Friday and topped with 88 on Saturday.

The record for April 21st is 87 degrees set in 1954 and odds are that won’t be broken Friday.

The average number of 80 days in April in Syracuse is one.

Looks like last 80 degree weather for a while

It doesn’t look like we should expect a seventh 80-degree April day in Syracuse. Temperatures are only expected to be in the 70s on Saturday with even cooler weather following that to take us through the end of the month.

That cooler weather for the end of the month takes us out of contention for the warmest April on record but there is still a chance we could land in the Top Ten.

Official weather records in Syracuse go back to August 1902.