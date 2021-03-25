T-storms possible in CNY Friday. What is the severe threat?

SYRACUSE-NY (WSYR-TV)

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has placed parts of Central New York in a ‘Marginal’ risk for severe weather Friday. The timing for any strong to severe storm is between 10 am and 1 pm

A cold front moving through the region midday Friday will cause storms to develop quickly close to Syracuse late in the morning then the storms would quickly sweep into eastern New York by midafternoon. This cold front is the same one that is triggering severe weather in the Deep South Thursday.

The greatest risk from the storms in Central New York is damage due to gusty straight-line winds of greater than 50 mph.

There could be some hail the size of a pea, perhaps a penny.

While there would be briefly heavy rain from any storm that moves through, the speed of the storms would limit any flood threat.

The threat for a tornado is not zero, it is low. Chances for a tornado are higher in eastern New York Friday.

