SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mainly dry Thursday, there is more rain on the way for Central New York. Details below…

Showers, storms and heavy rain for overnight

An approaching cold front will cross through the region early Friday morning. Out ahead of it, rain chances are on the rise Thursday night.

Showers, pockets of heavy rain, and t-storms are possible Thursday overnight. While the overall flooding threat is low, there is a chance for some isolated poor-drainage flooding. Right now, it looks like the axis of heaviest rain will likely be along and east of I-81 where there could be two to three inches of rain with some locally higher totals.

Cooler and blustery on Friday

It will also be quite breezy Friday along with the passage of the cold front. We could see some gusts to 30 mph by afternoon.

The steadiest of the rain will be to our east by around sunrise Friday, with some scattered showers and perhaps a storm or two for the balance of the day thereafter. Temperatures during the day Friday will only be in the 60s to around or just above 70 at best and those highs may come during the middle of the day. It looks like temperatures drop in the afternoon and are in he mid 60s by evening.

How about the weekend?

There will likely be a few showers that linger into Saturday along with some stubborn clouds. The entire day will not be a washout, though, and we should manage to see at least some late-day sunshine. Highs on Saturday will only reach the 70s.

By Sunday, we’re back in the 80s with more in the way of sunshine to close out the weekend. Even better, humidity is expected to remain low as well.

