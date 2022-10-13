Yes, October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next.

So far, this October has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to mid-next week. Syracuse hasn’t even felt its first freeze of the season, but Central New York could be in store for at least some snow in the air by the middle of next week!

Winds at the jet stream level are going to plunge south of CNY next week and probably far enough south to allow the coldest air of the season to come down out of Canada by Tuesday and Wednesday.

How cold exactly is hard to say this early, but the latest data is suggesting temperatures may struggle to reach the mid-40s Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly Thursday! At the same time, an area of low pressure aloft and down at the ground is likely going to make things unsettled and blustery around here too.

There likely will be some lake effect rain and dare I say snow, especially across the higher terrain but even over the lower elevations, including Syracuse. Of course, since it still is the middle of October the ground is very warm and we believe that if any snow falls it probably won’t stick much for most, including the Syracuse area, but across the hills south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill at least a light accumulation is possible!

Above is the 6 to 10 day temperature outlook next week highlighting the chill in the East

Thankfully, the worst of the chill likely won’t stick around too long and by late next week/weekend we should at least be turning more seasonable, if not warmer than average again (50s & 60s).

By the way, November 6th is the average date of the first measurable snow in Syracuse.

Stay tuned for updates over the coming days from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.