SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We’re going to experience a few seasons in the coming days (at least one of them isn’t winter!). It felt summery Friday, springy Saturday, and dare we say a touch fall(ish) by Sunday. Details below…

A shower or two for a few?

For the 5th day in a row, we should not have any measurable rain in CNY Friday. Quite a change from the soggy weather from just last week.

The next chance of a passing shower (and it still isn’t that great a chance) comes Friday overnight as a weak cold front nears the region from the north. Once the cold front moves through, our chances for rain will drop again.

Can we keep the sun and dry weather for the weekend?

The tradeoff to keep the dry weather, however, is for our temperatures start to cool Saturday and Sunday. In fact, by Sunday we’ll only be in the upper 50s to around 60.

If you have outdoor plans with mom Sunday, it won’t be a bad idea to have a jacket handy and try to be in the sun. There will be a noticeable chill in the air from the breeze, especially in the shade.

is it safe to plant this weekend?

If you plan on taking advantage of the nice weather and do any planting, do so with caution. Temperatures are forecast to take a dip mid-next week that could bring the threat of widespread frost across CNY Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

In addition, the rain chances are pretty low through the mid-week. Some of your newly planted vegetation may need some watering to get off on the right foot.