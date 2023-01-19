SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a break in the precipitation Thursday evening more rain and snow arrive after 2 am across CNY. Any accumulating snow to end the week? Details are below…

Quiet evening gives way to more rain and snow after midnight

Central New York gets a break from the precipitation much of Thursday evening, but after 1 or 2 am the next batch of precipitation works in with the parent storm system sliding in from the west.

The only Winter Weather Advisories that remain in effect are east of Lake Ontario into the Mohawk Valley and up across the North Country. This is because there still could be a little more icing, glazing to as much as a tenth of an inch, late tonight before the precipitation changes to snow towards morning.

As this storm pull away Friday, colder air funnels in out of Canada which will help the rain to change over to wet snow showers first thing Friday morning across CNY.

We aren’t expecting much snow to accumulate Friday thanks to temperatures being above freezing much of the day. We are thinking maybe a coating to an inch or so for most, including Syracuse, while 2 or 3 inches may fall across the hills south of Syracuse and up to 4 inches could accumulate in spots around the Tug Hill.

Weekend starts quiet but ends more active

After another coating to an inch or so of snow showers off Lake Ontario Friday night, it looks like we end up basically dry Saturday after a few morning flurries. As has been the case all month, getting rid of the clouds is a different story.

Low level moisture is trapped in the lower atmosphere and winds are light, so it remains mostly cloudy.

For the end of the weekend, we are watching low pressure moving across the Mid-Atlantic states and track to the south of New York State Sunday night. This is a favorable track for some accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. Click here to get our early thoughts on the end of the weekend and a general change in the pattern heading toward the end of January.