SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The quiet weather continues, and we think you’ll like how it’s looking right into Thanksgiving CNY. See what we have cooking below.

THANKSGIVING:

The Thanksgiving holiday is looking mighty good after a frosty start! We think all of CNY can be thankful for great weather to get around and about in on Thanksgiving as the main course for the day looks to be sunshine with unseasonably mild air as the gravy on top of Mother Nature’s treat of a day!

We think readings will climb into the low to mid-50s turkey day afternoon and the wind looks to be light too! Yes, it is not only going to be great for travelers around CNY, but also feel good for that football game and or walk/jog with the family/friends before or after the big feast! Enjoy!😊

FRIDAY:

Heading home after the holiday is a bit of a different story as a fast-moving area of low pressure and weakening cold front zip through producing scattered mainly rain showers for the big shopping day.

Any leftover rain showers at least mix with if not change to snow showers/flurries towards and after sunset, especially across the hills. There could be a slushy coating to an inch or so across the higher terrain Friday night, but most see little to no accumulation.

The good news is this Friday’s storm system is a bit weaker and faster moving than it looked a couple days ago. Rain showers should be rather light so not much of an issue as you head out to shop or travel with less than a quarter of an inch of rain expected for most.

WEEKEND:

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, an area of high pressure builds in for Saturday. We will start off cloudy with maybe even a few flurries/sprinkles in the morning, but we do think at least some sun should develop in the afternoon with a steady breeze on Saturday. Highs Saturday are well into the 40s to around 50.

Unfortunately, a whole larger, somewhat stronger separate system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday. From what we see now, there still looks to be enough mild air that outside maybe extreme northern New England this is another rain maker. That’s good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday weekend but be prepared to be slowed down a bit at least with some rain showers Sunday.

It stays mild with the storm system expected to be west of CNY on Sunday as highs warm into the low 50s from the looks of it to end the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!