Thanksgiving weather nationwide at a glance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

Although the Centers for Disease Control is not recommending that people travel for their Thanksgiving gatherings, families will FaceTime, Zoom, and otherwise technologically connect. If you don’t want to talk about COVID-19 or politics, there is always the weather to get the conversation started. Here is a quick synopsis of what will be happening across the country on Thursday.

Here in Central New York into the rest of the Northeast, it will be damp (Click here to check out our CNY forecast). While rain will taper in places like Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC, it should be rather rainy much of the day from Philly north through New York City and Boston. At least it is mild. For example, it will be near 60 for a high in New York City.

From Raleigh to Atlanta and southwest to New Orleans and Houston a few scattered showers and storms will pop along a cold front. Otherwise, it is warm

South of the front over much of Florida, it is sunny and warm. Miami will check in close to 80 degrees.

Over the middle of the county little in the way of precipitation is expected. While it is sunny and near 70 in Dallas, it is cloudy and close to 50 in Chicago.

There is the chance over the Northern Rockies of a bit of snow but in the bigger cities it should end up sunnier. Both Denver and Salt Lake City will manage to get into the 40s.

In the Pacific Northwest, it is a mainly cloudy day with temperatures in Seattle and Portland close to 50 degrees.

And finally, it looks to turn out mostly sunny in Southern California with Los Angeles and San Diego checking in with the 60s for highs.