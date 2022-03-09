SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

This Sunday into Monday is the 29th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’93. If you remember, the day before the storm started it was cold and sunny with little to no wind. Yes, the “calm before the storm.” Snow began to fall in Syracuse and CNY early Saturday morning and intensified rapidly with snowfall rates reaching up to 6” per hour at the height of the storm late Saturday afternoon and night!

Winds were sustained near 35 mph with higher gusts which produced 8-to-10-foot drifts!! Travel was nearly impossible during the height of the storm with emergency vehicles and snowmobiles getting people around if necessary.

When things wound down in Syracuse 43 inches of snow had fallen, more than any storm in Syracuse history. It accounted for 36% of the snow for the entire winter over those three days!!

The storm had impacts not only in Syracuse and central New York but over most of the eastern United States as well. Near the East Coast both New York City and Boston had a foot of snow.

The greatest snowfall was 44” in Snowshoe West, Virginia an inch more than Syracuse.

The Deep South was not immune from the snow: Birmingham, Alabama ended up with 13”, Atlanta 4.5” and even along the Gulf Coast 3” in Mobile Alabama! Very unusual in the middle of winter, let alone just a few days from the start of Spring!

Eleven tornadoes were spawned over Florida and strong straight-line winds caused storm surge that battered the western part of the state.

Over 300 deaths were attributed to the storm and damages exceeded two billion dollars.