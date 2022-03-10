SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Weather quiets down and stays quiet and turns a bit milder late this week, but big changes are on the way come the weekend.

THURSDAY:

Be on alert for black icy and ice patches on the roads from freezing fog!

High pressure settles in Thursday and provides us with intervals of sunshine that tries to develop in the afternoon. It’s a bit milder with highs back into the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Overall Friday looks to be mainly quiet too with lots of clouds and a few scattered showers possible in advance of an approaching cold front. Highs are expected to warm into the mid-40s.

Friday night is when changes take place across the region with rain developing and changing to snow either overnight or early Saturday.

Here’s the latest forecast for St. Patrick’s Parade Day.

