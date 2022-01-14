The coldest day in years, dangerously frigid wind chills expected

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Get ready, another arctic blast is settling and everyone feels it Friday and Saturday.

You might not notice it at first Friday, but temperatures will be dropping all day. Temperatures Friday night will fall below zero and Saturday’s daytime highs will only manage the single digits.

Factor in a northerly breeze of about 10 to 20 mph and feels like temperatures could reach 30 below zero! Saturday will likely be the coldest day since 2019.

When’s the worst of the cold? Saturday morning. This is when we experience our coldest, most dangerous wind chills. Keep in mind, though this is the worst time, all day Saturday we will feel wind chills below zero.

>> A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Oneida, Onondaga, and Madison. The alert will be in effect Friday evening into Saturday afternoon.

>> A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Cayuga, Wayne, Seneca, and Tompkins counties. The alert will be in effect Friday evening into Saturday afternoon.

These dangerously low wind chills could produce frostbite in a matter of 10 minutes on exposed skin.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Going to the SU basketball game Saturday? BUNDLE UP in orange! Cover up as much exposed skin as possible.