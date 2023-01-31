SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — I’ve got good news and bad news.

First the bad. Dangerous cold is heading our way for Friday and Saturday.

Wind Chill Alerts have been issued for parts of Central New York from Thursday night through midday Saturday.

With the cold that is forecast for the end of this week, you could get frostbite on exposed skies in a matter of minutes.

Courtesy National Weather Service

It looks like wind chills could be as low as 25 degrees below zero or colder by Friday.

What about the good news?

It is only bone-chillingly cold for a couple of days. It’s a quick shot of cold and temperatures will begin to moderate as early as Sunday.

There are no signs of the bitter cold returning through the middle of February. If anything it looks like we will return to virtually the same weather we’ve felt all winter long.

courtesy: NOAA Climate Prediction Center courtesy: NOAA Climate Prediction Center

The 6 to 10 day and 8 to 14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center support that thinking.