The earth is the closest it ever gets to the sun Saturday night

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The perihelion happens Saturday night. It’s when the earth is at a point in its orbit that is closest to the sun.

The exact time this will happen is 2:48 a.m. EST January 5. At this time, the earth will only be 91,398,199 miles away from the sun!

Due to the earth’s tilt away from the sun this time of year, it won’t be any warmer. In fact, the earth as a whole won’t be much warmer. Land heats up faster than water does but most of the land is in the northern hemisphere, tilted away from the sun.

This event always happened within one or two weeks after the winter solstice. Perihelion comes from the Greek words Peri (near) and helios (sun).