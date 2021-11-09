WATCH: Mild with clouds taking over this afternoon, but it stays dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

Clouds gradually return for all this afternoon out ahead and with a weak cold front.

Yes, the sun shines at times through the early afternoon, but it won’t be as bright and sunny like it’s been the last few days. It’s still a relatively nice day, though, without rain and highs near 60 despite more clouds!

TONIGHT:

A weak wave of low pressure developing along the cold front slides through the area later tonight/early Wednesday with a quick hit of rain.

The best chance for rain is after 9pm through about 2 or 3 am Wednesday. Less than a quarter inch of rain is expected.

WEDNESDAY:

After some clouds kick off the day our weather improves very nicely Wednesday. It’s a bit breezy and more seasonable with a mostly sunny sky evolving quickly as the morning progresses as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures should still manage to rise into the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

High pressure slowly slides east of the area late Wednesday night leading to a little breeze come Thursday morning.

It’s a seasonably chilly night with lows bottoming out within a few degrees of 30 for most under a mainly clear sky much of the night and light winds likely leading to a frosty start to Thursday.

On Thursday, the pressure gradient between the area of high pressure sliding farther east of us and a cold front approaching from the west tighten. This will result in a pretty good breeze out of the southeast and should help push temperatures well into the 50s to near 60 Thursday afternoon, despite more clouds than sun.

There’s also a slight chance of a passing shower Thursday thanks to a warm front pushing into the area during the day, but for the most part Thursday is a dry day.