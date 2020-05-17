The first tropical storm expected to develop near Southeast Coast Sunday

Hurricane season doesn’t begin officially until June 1st, but the first tropical storm in the Atlantic is in the process of taking shape off the Florida/Georgia coast Saturday night/Sunday morning. Once the tropical storm develops it will be given the name Arthur.

The depression will be sliding up the coast and strengthening Sunday and as it nears the Outer banks of North Carolina Sunday into Sunday night. The storm is expected to become the first tropical storm of the season Sunday and provide at least a glancing blow to the Outer Banks Sunday night into Monday.

High pressure reestablishing itself should help protect the Northeast and CNY from any effects of this tropical storm next week as it’s expected to harmlessly drift out into the North Atlantic and lose it’s tropical characteristics. Of course, if the track of this tropical system changes we will let you know.