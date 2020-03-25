The Golden Snowball Award race is getting a bit more interesting

Live Now
Onondaga County & City of Syracuse announce Economic Resiliency Task Force
This winter it’s a two city race between Rochester and Syracuse with Rochester seemingly a shoe in to win prior to Monday, March 23rd. Rochester had just over 87″ of snow and the next closest city was Syracuse at just over 76″.

Monday’s significant snowfall in central, but not western New York has made this race a lot more interesting. Syracuse received 6.5 inches of wet snow with a total of just over 83″ with less than a week of March to go, while Rochester only had about a half an inch on Monday. This erased 6 inches off Rochester’s lead!

Yes, Rochester still holds a 4.5 inch lead over Syracuse and still will probably win, but we all know how Mother Nature can throw us curve balls well into April and once in a while even into early May!

The Golden Snowfall Award is an award that is given out to the Upstate NY city that receives the most snow during the winter season. The 5 cities that take part are Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Binghamton and Buffalo. Since Syracuse has taken part in this competition over the last nearly 70 years, early 1950s, Syracuse has come out on top all but 19 winters which is about three quarters of the time. Buffalo has the second most with 8 victories and Rochester just behind with 7.

