SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Our temperatures take a little step back before we ramp up the heat and humidity just in time for the first full weekend of summer!

THURSDAY:

Some lingering showers are still around today as a slow-moving cold front and an area of low pressure take their time to cross the state. We do expect there to be some dry time Thursday too though.

Highs warm into the low to mid-70s with somewhat less humid air too.

High pressure builds in Thursday night and allows the region to dry out right into the end of the week. Lows Thursday night should dip to between 55 and 60.

If you have plans to attend the Steely Dan show at the Amphitheatre, be sure to bring the umbrella/rain jacket just to be safe, but we should dry out after 7 or 8 pm.

FRIDAY:

By Friday, high pressure is in firm control of Central New York’s. We may start the day with some patchy fog but that should bun off pretty quickly. Most of the day features sunshine as our temperatures rise back into the 80s.

Even warmer is in store for the weekend as we flirt with 90 degree warmth both Saturday and especially Sunday.