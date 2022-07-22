SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – While the humidity eases a little bit, the heat remains as we try to keep the heat wave going.

FRIDAY:

We are hot once again as we make another run at 90 degrees today. If we do, it would be the 4th day in a row!

Majority of the area is rain-free also. However, there’s a very small chance of pop-up showers/storms this afternoon/evening, especially south of the NYS Thruway. The rain would be welcomed as Syracuse is running more than an inch or rain below normal for the month and some parts of the Finger Lakes were upgraded to “Moderate Drought”.

A few of the storms that do form on Friday afternoon, however, have the potential to cause gusty, damaging winds.

WEEKEND:

Make plans now to find a pool, beach, splash pad, or air conditioned spot to keep cool. It’s a hot one with both days feature 90°+ temperatures for the majority of CNY. Saturday the chance for afternoon storms is pretty slim, but we’re watching for a better chance for some thunderstorms to develop later Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned for details.