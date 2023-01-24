SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our next winter storm is on the way Wednesday. More snow, but also another risk of a wintry mix returns to CNY. Details are below…

Basically, another wintry mess is headed our way Wednesday

Another more moisture-laden system will take a track toward us Wednesday/Wednesday night with a potpourri of precipitation expected throughout the area.

When does the snow start, and when is it heaviest??

Steady snow develops across CNY between about 10 am and 1 pm across the area from south to north. Snow will be heavy at times, 1+” per hour, Wednesday afternoon making for a slick/sloppy travel for anyone traveling during the afternoon across the region.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon should hold steady in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Changes occur Wednesday evening…

The steadiest/heaviest snow looks to taper by 4 or 5 pm for much of the area with just a few scattered snow and wintry mix showers around through 7 or 8 pm. Temperatures should rise above freezing into the mid-30s after 6 or 7 Wednesday evening and basically stay there most of the night. This leads to a transition to mainly just scattered rain showers for the rest of the evening into much of the overnight across most of CNY.

The only area that hangs on to a wintry mix and snow through 9 or 10 pm would be areas east of Lake Ontario, especially into the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. Even these areas should see a changeover to a mix and maybe a bit of rain late Wednesday evening into the overnight.

How much snow are we talking?

Snowfall amounts should range from about 2 to as much as 4 or 5 inches between late Wednesday morning and daybreak Thursday, but bulk of the snow falls Wednesday afternoon across much of CNY. Slightly higher amounts are possible across areas east of Lake Ontario, especially over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected for many on Thursday compliments of some wrap around moisture and lake effect.

Any ice accumulations?

Yes, there could be a glazing of ice in spots, especially across the hills but many should not see much ice thankfully Wednesday night. The Tug Hill and Adirondacks has the best chance of picking up a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice Wednesday night as the colder air lingers longer here.

FORECAST FOR ICE ACCUMULATION FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY – 7 AM THURSDAY

At least one or two slick commutes midweek

The late Wednesday afternoon/evening ride home looks to be the most significantly impacted commute at this point. Thursday’s ride into work and school may be a little dicey, but the trip home Thursday afternoon/evening should be slicker with some lake effect snow and a bit of blowing snow around.

A quick shot of January cold & lake snow following storm

Late Thursday morning into Thursday night, a rare shot of below-normal temperatures appears to be in store for us to round out Thursday and the week. This will lead to some limited lake effect snow Thursday afternoon and night before we quiet down for Friday.