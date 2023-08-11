The Perseid meteor shower will peak early before sunrise on August 12, 2021. (NASA)

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Attention star gazers! This weekend marks the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, Saturday night.

What are the Perseids?

It’s one of the largest meteor showers that occurs every year in early-mid August. The earth passes through debris part of Comet Swift-Tuttle trail each summer.

Saturday night into early Sunday morning is when Earth will travel through the densest and dustiest part which is why the peak of the Perseid occurs this weekend.

When should I look up?

The best time to view the meteor shower will be across the lower northern sky beginning around 11PM through about 2AM Sunday morning before the moon.

This year will be one of the best years to see the meteors because there will only a sliver of a waning crescent moon at about 13% illumination.

We just need to keep our fingers crossed any cloud cover will cooperate so we can see some shooting stars!