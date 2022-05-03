SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Dry, but cloudy weather dominates our weather today. The reprieve from the rain won’t last too long as showers are slated to return later this evening.

TUESDAY:

It’s mainly quiet and milder Tuesday. It’s even a little warmer with highs expected to warm back into the mid-60s to even near 70.

Any threat of rain will hold off until after 4 or 5 this evening. Even then, the rain begins as light and very scattered showers before picking up overnight.

The steadiest of the rain develops late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of the morning and early afternoon is rainy with some embedded downpours. The rain should be exiting CNY by the evening commute. It’s also a cooler and breezy day with highs dropping back to the 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Some clearing and cool with areas of fog developing Wednesday night as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Lows drop into the low to mid 40s for most of the region.

THURSDAY:

At this point, it looks like Thursday is the nicest day of the week thanks to high pressure building in. Great timing for Cinco De Mayo!

CNY should see a good deal of sunshine and a seasonably mild high well into the 60s on Thursday!