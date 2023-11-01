SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the flip of the calendar to November, many of us from Syracuse woke up to some snow. Enough snow fell to delay school Wednesday morning for two districts.

Below are overnight snow reports from the National Weather Service:

Town, CountyAmount
Lorraine, Jefferson7.0″
Lowville, Lewis4.0″
Copenhagen, Jefferson2.8″
Highmarket, Lewis2.3″
Mexico, Oswego1.5″
Minetto, Oswego1.1″
Constableville, Lewis1.0″
Chases Lake, Lewis0.7″
Watertown, Jefferson0.3″
Glenfield, Lewis0.2″
Oswego, Oswego0.1″

Here are a few pictures that were sent into NewsChannel 9 Wednesday morning:

Snow in Fulton –  Bill Pawlewicz
Watertown – Isabella Colello
Watertown – Isabella Colello
Boyleston – Lori Shepard
Turkeys in the snow – Beth Jordan, Clay
Granby – Ryan Palmer
Sandy Creek – Michael Moody
Sandy Creek – Michael Moody
Canastota – Jackie Mckillip

