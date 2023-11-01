SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the flip of the calendar to November, many of us from Syracuse woke up to some snow. Enough snow fell to delay school Wednesday morning for two districts.

Below are overnight snow reports from the National Weather Service:

Town, County Amount Lorraine, Jefferson 7.0″ Lowville, Lewis 4.0″ Copenhagen, Jefferson 2.8″ Highmarket, Lewis 2.3″ Mexico, Oswego 1.5″ Minetto, Oswego 1.1″ Constableville, Lewis 1.0″ Chases Lake, Lewis 0.7″ Watertown, Jefferson 0.3″ Glenfield, Lewis 0.2″ Oswego, Oswego 0.1″

Here are a few pictures that were sent into NewsChannel 9 Wednesday morning:

Snow in Fulton – Bill Pawlewicz Watertown – Isabella Colello Watertown – Isabella Colello Boyleston – Lori Shepard Turkeys in the snow – Beth Jordan, Clay Granby – Ryan Palmer Sandy Creek – Michael Moody Sandy Creek – Michael Moody Canastota – Jackie Mckillip

