SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the flip of the calendar to November, many of us from Syracuse woke up to some snow. Enough snow fell to delay school Wednesday morning for two districts.
Below are overnight snow reports from the National Weather Service:
|Town, County
|Amount
|Lorraine, Jefferson
|7.0″
|Lowville, Lewis
|4.0″
|Copenhagen, Jefferson
|2.8″
|Highmarket, Lewis
|2.3″
|Mexico, Oswego
|1.5″
|Minetto, Oswego
|1.1″
|Constableville, Lewis
|1.0″
|Chases Lake, Lewis
|0.7″
|Watertown, Jefferson
|0.3″
|Glenfield, Lewis
|0.2″
|Oswego, Oswego
|0.1″
Here are a few pictures that were sent into NewsChannel 9 Wednesday morning:
