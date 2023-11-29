SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The lake effect machine is winding down and we get ready to warm up in central New York. Details are below…

Snowy start to Wednesday for some

The winds have shifted and the band of lake effect is back in Jefferson County and the Watertown area where it’ll hang out most of the day.

Parts of Oswego, Oneida, and Lewis counties that saw 1-2 feet of snow or more Tuesday morning picked up an additional 3-6″ of fresh snow before sunrise Wednesday morning.

For the remainder of the day Syracuse and the rest of Central New York will have a much quieter day. Any snow that passes by will be light in nature with little to no additional accumulation. However the cold air isn’t budging just yet.

While not as gusty, our winds Wednesday still gust between 15 and 20 mph and with temperatures only in the 30s there is a definite chill in the air with wind chills in the 20s.

Quieter midweek plus a thaw!

This begins a stretch of relatively quiet and milder weather for the end of the week. A warm front passes to our north Wednesday night and our winds turn into the south. It won’t be a heat wave Thursday but that southerly breeze and sunshine will push us back into the 40s. That starts a stretch of days with more seasonable 40s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.