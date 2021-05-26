The storms took the headline but other notable weather happened Wednesday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- On Wednesday, the main weather headline was the strong to severe storms that crossed Central New York. However, a couple other significant things happened that day though.

First, before the storms came through, Wednesday, May 26, became our third 90 degree day of the month (and year)! Although this is significant, it isn’t the first time Syracuse has had this many 90 degree days in the month.

The last time Syracuse had three 90 degree days was in 1977, that’s the same year Syracuse recorded its highest high temperature for the month on record. The most 90 degree days ever on record in the month of May was in 1911.

YEARHIGHEST TEMP (DEGREES F)# OF 90 DEGREE DAYS
1977963
2021933
2020931
2012932
1987932
2011922
2010922
2006921
1999921
1971921
1911925

What’s interesting is that in 1977, 2020 and 2021, there was a quick turnaround from frost or snow to 90 degree heat.

DATEOBSERVATION
5-9-77Snow! 1.0″
5-15-77Low temp. 33 degrees
5-17-77High 91 degrees
5-21-77Record high 96 degrees
5-23-77High 93 degrees
DATEOBSERVATION
5-9-20Snow! 0.3″
5-14-20Low 32 degrees
5-26-20High 93 degrees
DATEOBSERVATION
5-7-21Low 34 degrees
5-20-21High 92 degrees
5-21-21High 93 degrees
5-26-21High 90 degrees

The other notable thing that happened was, we had measurable rain! While there have been a couple days with scattered showers during the second half of the month, the Syracuse Airport has not received measurable rain since May 12th. Out of the first 12 days in the month, 10 of them had measurable precipitation, then we went into a dry pattern.

As for the month as a whole (as of May 25), we are about an inch below normal for precipitation and our average temperature is almost 2 degrees above normal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Humidity

Humidity

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

UV Index

UV Index
Storm Team Summer Outlook

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area