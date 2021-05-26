The storms took the headline but other notable weather happened Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- On Wednesday, the main weather headline was the strong to severe storms that crossed Central New York. However, a couple other significant things happened that day though.

First, before the storms came through, Wednesday, May 26, became our third 90 degree day of the month (and year)! Although this is significant, it isn’t the first time Syracuse has had this many 90 degree days in the month.

The last time Syracuse had three 90 degree days was in 1977, that’s the same year Syracuse recorded its highest high temperature for the month on record. The most 90 degree days ever on record in the month of May was in 1911.

YEAR HIGHEST TEMP (DEGREES F) # OF 90 DEGREE DAYS 1977 96 3 2021 93 3 2020 93 1 2012 93 2 1987 93 2 2011 92 2 2010 92 2 2006 92 1 1999 92 1 1971 92 1 1911 92 5

What’s interesting is that in 1977, 2020 and 2021, there was a quick turnaround from frost or snow to 90 degree heat.

DATE OBSERVATION 5-9-77 Snow! 1.0″ 5-15-77 Low temp. 33 degrees 5-17-77 High 91 degrees 5-21-77 Record high 96 degrees 5-23-77 High 93 degrees

DATE OBSERVATION 5-9-20 Snow! 0.3″ 5-14-20 Low 32 degrees 5-26-20 High 93 degrees

DATE OBSERVATION 5-7-21 Low 34 degrees 5-20-21 High 92 degrees 5-21-21 High 93 degrees 5-26-21 High 90 degrees

The other notable thing that happened was, we had measurable rain! While there have been a couple days with scattered showers during the second half of the month, the Syracuse Airport has not received measurable rain since May 12th. Out of the first 12 days in the month, 10 of them had measurable precipitation, then we went into a dry pattern.

As for the month as a whole (as of May 25), we are about an inch below normal for precipitation and our average temperature is almost 2 degrees above normal.