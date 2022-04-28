SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Don’t let today’s bright sunshine fool you, because we’re still chilly and breezy despite hardly seeing a cloud in the sky.

THURSDAY:

Any clouds and flurries will quickly go away as the morning goes on. Very dry air from high pressure moves in which means the sun will shine brightly down on CNY

Unfortunately, there is going to be a pretty persistent stiff wind northwest wind with us that gust past 30 mph at times. Even though we think temperatures will make it into the upper 40s, it will feel like it is in the 30s through much of the afternoon.

END OF WEEK/WEEKEND:

Central New York is in a blocked pattern in the upper atmosphere for Friday into the weekend but luckily for us it happens as high pressure down at the ground builds south from Canada. This high controls our weather through at least Sunday so expect more sunshine and dry weather and a gradual warming trend. By Sunday it looks like our temperatures are in the mid 60s, which is a bit above normal for the first day of May. After Friday, the breeze should start to come down as well.