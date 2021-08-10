The third heat wave of the year is possible over the next few days!

It’s not often that Syracuse record’s three heat waves in a calendar year, but it could happen this week! That’s right, Syracuse has already recorded two heat waves the last few months and if we string 3 consecutive 90+ degree days together mid to late this week it will be the third heat wave of the year!

The last time Syracuse had three heat waves in the same year was almost 20 years ago in 2002. How many summers have there been at least 3 separate streaks of 90+ degree days in the same year? 11 times. Most recently we had 3 heat waves in the same calendar year back in 2002.

The greatest number of heat waves to occur in the same year is 4. The years in which this happened were 2002, 1988, 1955 and 1949. IF we achieve the third heat wave this week there is a chance, we could join the just mentioned 4 years with 4 heat waves.

Stay tuned and stay cool…