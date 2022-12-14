SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A messy winter storm is heading our way and its impacts will be felt from Thursday afternoon into Friday night.

Let’s break it down.

Timing

Snow or a wintry mix arrives in Central New York after 1 p.m. Thursday

Light snow for Thursday’s evening commute.

Snow and a wintry mix Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday

Snow slowly gets lighter and will taper off Friday night.

No problems in CNY Saturday

How much snow

That is a tough call in the lower elevations including Syracuse. That is because there may be some rain or a wintry mix of precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing rain, rain). This would bring lower snowfall. Here’s a ballpark for lower elevations 1-2″ by 7 p.m. Thursday another 2-4″ by 7 a.m. Friday another 2-4″ by 7 p.m. Friday So, a storm total of 4-8″ perhaps 5-10″ by 7 p.m. Friday

In higher elevations to the east and south of Syracuse, it will be colder, so it’s likely the precipitation will fall as mainly snow. Storm totals over higher elevations could approach 10″

This will be wet and heavy snow. It’ll be tough to shovel and if any accumulates on tree limbs or power lines there could be some power outages.

When is the worst travel?

That looks to be Thursday night and Friday morning when the precipitation will be the heaviest. This will mean an impact on Friday morning’s commute and could lead to some school delays or closings.

This is not the worst storm ever–>inconvenient

We have seen worse storms, likely even this winter, but since this is a widespread snowfall over much of Central New York things will be a little messy. It will certainly be a manageable storm, which will end by Saturday.