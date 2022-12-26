SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a frigid holiday weekend, we’ll gradually warm up a little bit this week as we close out 2022.

Lake effect won’t quit:

The Watertown area continues to be pounded with relentless lake effect snow.

Winter Storm Warning and Lake Effect Snow warning remains in effect until Tuesday.

Another 1-2 feet on top of the 1-2 feet that has already fallen is expected in the snow band during the day Monday into Tuesday morning. The lake snow should begin to weaken and eventually taper off Tuesday night.

Last week of 2022:

We’ll finally have a bit of a break from the extreme wind Monday. Our winds may not be calm, but we may manage to make it through the day without gusts past 20 mph.

Outside of the lake effect snow to our north, Syracuse and the surrounding areas are relatively quiet again.

As the last week of 2022 goes there are signs we’ll warm up a little bit each day. High temperatures should top out above freezing by mid-week, and probably at least warm well into the 40s late in the week! We’re even looking ahead at the chance of ringing in the New Year pushing 50 (or higher!). We’ll keep you posted.