SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bought of wintry weather including chilly temperatures and a little bit of snow set up shop over CNY for a few days. The details are below.

Breezy, chilly, and a little snowy this week

Behind a little clipper system that passed south of us Monday night, we turn brisk and colder with snow showers developing Tuesday afternoon and night. Why the snow showers? Moisture is rotating around the backside of a system retrograding near the Canadian Maritimes, and a touch of lake effect thanks to a chilly north-northwest wind over Lake Ontario.

A coating to an inch or two is probable Tuesday afternoon and night for most, including Syracuse. Up to 3 or 4 inches is possible across the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make the low 30s, and we stay right there basically through the middle of the week.

A steady 10 to 20 mph north-northwest wind won’t help the comfort level either producing wind chills in the teens and low 20s Tuesday thru Thursday.

The winds should ease a bit Friday and we should get more sun than any other day the rest of the week.

We are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as highs to be at or below normal for the rest of the week and weekend which includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.