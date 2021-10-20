There’s something special in the sky tonight, but will CNY be able to see it?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- Our mid-October night sky is featuring something special Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’s the time of year the Orionid Meteor shower peaks!

Right now, Earth is passing through a stream of debris left behind by Comet Halley, the parent comet of the Orionid shower. The meteors appear to radiate from the famous constellation Orion the Hunter, which you’ll find rising in the east after midnight. This is why they’re called Orionids.

If you’re a space junky, you may already know about this event. If you’re not, and you’re hoping to see a brilliant display, unfortunately you won’t.

The Orionids are not the strongest shower of the year. Plus, this year it’s competing with the full Hunter’s Moon, which arguably would be the better display the night of October 20th.

Orionid meteors fly each year between about October 2 to November 7. In 2021, the meteor shower is expected to rain down its greatest number of meteors on the morning of October 21. ☄️



Find out all you need to know about the Orionid meteor shower: https://t.co/EdO7qp5NIO pic.twitter.com/rb0FeF7RPX — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) October 20, 2021

While astronomers don’t expect many Orionids to overcome the moon’s glare, the best place to view them would be from a dark location between midnight and dawn.

Block the moonlight by sitting in the shadow of your car, a tree, or a barn, and watch closely, because these meteors are known to be super fast. They travel at 41 miles per second!

Orionids are fast and faint, but they do leave behind a “train” of ionized gas trails that last for a few seconds if you’re lucky enough to have a clear sky.

The problem in Central New York Wednesday night is we’ll be battling clouds, as we often are this time of year. High clouds will move in first from the west, then low clouds too by sunrise. You might get lucky enough to get a pocket of clear sky. The areas with the best chance of having some clearer skies will be areas east of Syracuse.