SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was 30 years ago Central New York was dealing with the Blizzard of ’93. It began snowing on Saturday morning March 13 and didn’t wind down until Sunday night March 14.

43 inches of snow was measured in Syracuse. It became known as ‘The Storm of the Century’.

It was a doozy.

They had to DEFLATE the Dome!

Here is a look back at some video of the storm and its impact on Syracuse and Central New York.

NewsChannel 9 video of the blizzard

Click through the slideshow of pictures from the blizzard