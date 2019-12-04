This is as early as it gets for a sunset in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Wow, the sunset is early.

It’s that time of year when the sun sets the earliest it does all year; 4:30 p.m. to be exact. The good news is that it doesn’t get any earlier!

Until December 16, the sun will set at 4:30 p.m.

On December 17, the sun will set at 4:31 p.m. and continue getting later everyday until the first day of summer in June.

After the winter solstice (December 21) the daylight hours will finally get longer too!

