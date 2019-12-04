This is as early as it gets for a sunset in CNY

An Arctic cold front will be blowing through CNY between 11 am and 2 pm which will deliver a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow for all. Visibility will drop to near 0 when this burst of snow occurs from northwest to southeast across the region. A quick coating to an inch or two will fall with this band of snow when it comes through.

Roads will become snow covered and slick quickly with the burst of snow too. Tune to NewsChannel 9 at noon for more details on the lake snow and bitter cold moving into CNY. Click here to track the snow on Live Doppler 9.