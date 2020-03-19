Thunderstorms, gusty winds Friday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It’s the first full day of Spring and we’re going to kick it off with strong winds, unseasonable warmth and possibly some thunderstorms.

Although we aren’t expecting widespread severe weather, some isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The best time for storms will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. the threat will end for CNY as it will be well to our southeast.

The biggest risk with these storms will be gusty, damaging winds.

Wind gusts in any severe storm that does develop could reach up to 60 mph. Wind gust could impact tree limbs and power lines.

The wind direction will shift towards the west with the passing of that front too. That could create flooding issues for those along the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

Winds will very slowly decrease in intensity going into the weekend. It’s still breezy Saturday as high pressure builds in.