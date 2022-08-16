SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Scattered thunderstorms have blossomed across Central New York Tuesday afternoon.

Live Doppler 9

As is typical in the summer it is a case of the haves and have-nots in terms of who gets rainfall.

None of the storms are likely to become severe, however gusty winds, some small hail and torrential downpours are likely with any of the storms which form.

Winds are very light in Central New York, so any storms that do form will be very slow moving.

Some of the heavier downpours could lead to poor drainage flooding. Especially given the dry, rock-hard soil in many parts of the area.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske will have an update on the storms on NewsChannel 9 at 4 p.m.

The rain and thunder will gradually fizzle out with the loss of heating Tuesday night