Thursday is the earliest start to Spring in more than 100 years

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Here’s a reason to cheer—Spring is almost here! It’s coming nearly a day early too!

The first day of Spring is on Thursday, March 19 at 11:50 p.m. This is the earliest time the spring equinox has occurred for all the time zones in the Northern Hemisphere in 124 years, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The dates of when seasons begin can change from year to year because there is an uneven amount of days in the calendar year. The number of days in a season is not even either.  

The last leap year, 2016, the equinox occurred on March 19 for two of the three times zones in the U.S. (for the eastern time zone, the equinox was on the 20th).

The last time Spring began on March 19 was in 1896. That’s when Utah became a state, the first unofficial college basketball game took place between the University of Iowa and the University of Chicago and it’s when Charles King drove the first automobile on the streets of Detroit.

After the spring equinox, daytime hours begin to grow longer than nighttime hours.

