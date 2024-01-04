SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter is planning its comeback. We’re starting off Thursday with some sun and eventually turning much colder. This is ahead of a stronger storm that’ll take shape over the weekend. Details below…

Snowy start to Thursday

Thursday is starting off on a snowy one as a cold front is moving through the area. We’re not going to see much more than a coating to an inch or so of accumulation. But, this snow is creating some slick spots on the roads, especially the secondary roads and untreated surfaces. Proceed with a little extra caution when heading out the door.

Here comes the cold again

It turns colder and blustery Thursday. Temperatures start in the lower 30s in the morning but then the temperatures come tumbling down into the 20s by the afternoon. The blustery wind will make it feel more like the teens. Bundle up!

The seasonable chill lingers into Friday as with highs in the low 30s. We should see some bright spots in the sky to end the week too.

Snowstorm Sunday?!

Our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow is later in the weekend. Despite the hype you may have seen or heard, it’s not looking like a blockbuster storm for CNY at this time.

