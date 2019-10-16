Timecast — Hour by Hour Maps ❮ ❯ 7-Day and Hourly Forecast 7 Day Forecast Hourly Forecast Day Night UV Index Humidity Close Details Close Details 7 Day Forecast Monday 59° / 40° Showers Taper Showers Taper 20% 59° 40° Tuesday 53° / 37° PM Showers PM Showers 30% 53° 37° Wednesday 60° / 37° Breezy, Nice Breezy, Nice 0% 60° 37° Thursday 65° / 42° Sun, Pleasant Sun, Pleasant 0% 65° 42° Friday 63° / 43° Isolated Showers Isolated Showers 20% 63° 43° Saturday 68° / 47° Isolated Showers Isolated Showers 20% 68° 47° Sunday 69° / 45° Few Showers Few Showers 20% 69° 45° Humidity Close Details Close Details Hourly Forecast 47° 9 AM MOSTLY CLOUDY 20% 47° 48° 10 AM LITTLE SUN 20% 48° 50° 11 AM BREAKS OF SUN 20% 50° 52° 12 PM CLOUDS/SUN 20% 52° 54° 1 PM NICER 20% 54° 57° 2 PM SOME SUN 20% 57° 58° 3 PM SOME SUN 20% 58° 59° 4 PM NICE 20% 59° 58° 5 PM NICE 20% 58° 55° 6 PM SUN/CLOUDS 20% 55° 54° 7 PM LITTLE BREEZY 0% 54° 51° 8 PM COOL 0% 51° 50° 9 PM PARTLY CLOUDY 0% 50° 48° 10 PM MOSTLY CLOUDY 0% 48° 46° 11 PM PARTLY CLOUDY 0% 46° 46° 12 AM PARTLY CLOUDY 0% 46° 45° 1 AM PARTLY CLOUDY 0% 45° 43° 2 AM PARTLY CLOUDY 0% 43° 42° 3 AM MOSTLY CLEAR 0% 42° 41° 4 AM CLEAR 0% 41° 40° 5 AM CLEAR 0% 40° 39° 6 AM SUNNY, CHILLY 0% 39° 41° 7 AM SUNNY, CHILLY 0% 41° 44° 8 AM SUNNY, CHILLY 0% 44° Weather Map Gallery Almanac Northeast Radar Snow Forecast Wind Speed Seasonal Snowfall Totals CNY Snowfall Totals UV Index