SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Weather improves soon as Back to School week ramps up for the kids, but when does it turn nicer across CNY? Details are below.

TODAY – FRIDAY:

Finally, high pressure builds in from Canada today through Friday timeframe bringing a return of bright sunshine! We will caution that some showers, drizzle, fog and low clouds greet you this morning, but we dry out heading into the midday and afternoon hours.

That sun also warms us up quickly so look for temperatures to warm to near 80 this afternoon and into the low to mid 80s come Friday afternoon! For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days as the average high by the second weekend of the month is in the mid-70s!

While not to mid-summer levels, dew points the next few days will hover around 60 degrees which means there is some humidity in the air.

WEEKEND:

It is also looking nice and warm into the weekend as high pressure hangs on and the next frontal system is slower to approach. This means we should get through most, if not all of the weekend dry with just a slight chance of a shower/storm Sunday. Next best chance of seeing showers and storms comes Monday.

Given we are approaching mid-September, enjoy the weekend warmth and sun as the odds of us getting another weekend in the 80s the rest of the year drop going forward.

Stay tuned for updates.