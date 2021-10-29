Tonight is the last 6 p.m. sunset for 128 days

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Say goodbye to 6 p.m. sunsets for the next 4 months.

Friday is the last 6 p.m. sunset until March 6th, 2022.

Syracuse’s sunset is in the 5 o’clock hour for a week before Daylight Saving Time ends on November 7.

Then, the sunsets are in the 4 o’clock hour for the rest of November, all of December, and up until January 19, 2022 when we’re back to 5 p.m.

Our earliest sunset is at 4:29 p.m. from December 4th through December 12th.

After March 6. 2022 our sunsets are only in the 6 o’clock hour for a week. Then Daylight Saving Time begins March 13, 2022 and we’re back in the 7 o’clock hour.

The long dark days of winter are coming…