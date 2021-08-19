Tonight is the last time this occurs until next spring

Yes, it’s that time of year again where the earth’s orbit and tilt are at a point where the days continue to shrink and we cross the last 8 pm sunset of the year Thursday evening in Central New York. Thankfully, Mother Nature should allow many to see the last 8 pm sunset of 2021 as some clearing should take place to round out Thursday! The next time we will see a sunset occur at 8 pm or later won’t be until…

Yes, the days are getting shorter, faster, but there’s still plenty of warm and nice weather ahead the rest of August and at times into September and even here and there in October too!

Look on the bright side! Some of the best weather of the year is typically experienced in late summer and the first part of Autumn. 🙂