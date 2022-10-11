SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Enjoy the unseasonably mild air returning today along with the fall colors up against the deep blue sky and sunshine today CNY!

TODAY:

High pressure is in charge of our weather today, and it should turn out to be a spectacular fall day with plenty of sunshine after a foggy and frosty start for some.

Along with sunshine it ends up warm as well with temperatures at least in the mid to upper 60s. Lower elevations, like Syracuse could even touch 70 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Clear to partly cloudy and not as chilly with a little southerly breeze helping keep temperatures up compared to Monday night.

Lows drop into the 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

It turns out even warmer midweek thanks to a southerly breeze bringing temperatures back into the low 70s Wednesday despite more clouds rolling in during the day! The trade off, however, more in the way of cloud cover does work into Central New York during the day.

It is still looking mild and windy Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier, heavy rain Thursday afternoon and into Thursday night.

This is the most likely day for wet weather this week. By early Thursday evening, some spots could end up with an inch of rain.

Once the front departs later Thursday night, cooler and drier air will work in Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!