TURIN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service out of Buffalo confirmed Tuesday, August 8, that a tornado touched down in parts of Lewis County Monday evening, August 7.

The storm was rated an EF3 tornado with top winds of 140 mph. It formed near the Town of West Leyden and tracked for 16 miles north before dissipating near Turin.

EF3 tornadoes are very rare in Central New York, especially close to the Tug Hill Plateau which is typically know more for its hefty lake effect snow totals.

When the tornado first touched down it caused significant damage to two homes and a barn. One of the homes had an almost total removal of its roof.

More damage was noted as it tracked northward and crossed Fish Creek Road causing damage to an additional home and barn along with snapping a number of hardwood trees.

Damage to trees was observed as the tornado tracked along West Road.

The greatest damage occurred as the tornado reach Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. Several buildings had complete roof failures. A multi-story building was shifted from its foundation and its roof removed.

Damage was reported at the nearby West Wind Motel before lifting.

This is the second confirmed tornado in Central New York. The National Weather Service found a tornado touched down in parts of Tompkins and Cortland Counties.