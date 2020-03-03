Tornado formation explanation

Many are going to remember the winter of 2019-20 as a mild one with not too much harsh cold and when it did turn very cold it did not last long at all. For those that don't like the snow, it was a nice winter, but if you are a snow lover/winter enthusiast it was a tough/frustrating winter.

December, the first month of meteorological winter had an average temperature of 30.5°, 1.1 degrees above normal. So a bit warmer than average with the warmest temperature of 55° on the 27th and the coldest temperature of 5° occurring on the morning of the 21st and 20th.