Live Now
Full coverage of Super Tuesday; live election results from around the country

Tornado formation explanation

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tornadoes occur in the United States, especially the Deep South and Great Plains typically in the spring and summer seasons. Late Tuesday night a devastating EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Nashville, Tennessee killing at least 25 people.

Fortunately, tornadoes are not that common in CNY and New York State. The average number of tornadoes that occur in New York State each year is only around 10.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected