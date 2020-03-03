Tornado formation explanation

Tornadoes occur in the United States, especially the Deep South and Great Plains typically in the spring and summer seasons. Late Tuesday night a devastating EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Nashville, Tennessee killing at least 25 people.
Fortunately, tornadoes are not that common in CNY and New York State. The average number of tornadoes that occur in New York State each year is only around 10.
