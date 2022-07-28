A barn collapsed in Java from the storms (Gabrielle Mediak/WIVB)

SILVER SPRINGS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A tornado touched down Thursday morning in Wyoming County, the National Weather Service said.

“A radar confirmed tornado was located near Warsaw, or near Letchworth State Park, moving east at 30 mph,” the NWS said at 10:53 a.m.

“To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW!”

A tornado warning was issued for the area at 10:47 a.m. It expired at 11:15 a.m.

A barn collapsed from the storm in the Town of Java, Wyoming County Director of Fire and Emergency Services Brian Meyers confirmed to News 4.

Multiple trees are down on Route 78 in the Town of Wethersfield, Meyers added. That caused the closure of part of Rte 78 between Chaffee Road and Route 36.

The severity of the tornado is not yet know. News 4 is working to learn more about the storm. If you are able to safely share photos or videos with us, please email reportit-wivb@nexstar.tv.