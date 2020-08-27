Tornado Watch issued for parts of CNY Thursday

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of central New York mainly south and east of Syracuse until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorms are present southeast of Syracuse this afternoon. Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties are the areas with greatest chance for severe weather.

The greatest threat from these storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to or more than 60 mph. Heavy rain, quarter-sized hail are possible too.

A tornado watch does not mean that they will occur; it means conditions are favorable and are possible.

Across the rest of CNY the weather will be mainly quiet with some sun developing.

To follow the storms click here to check out the latest views of Live Doppler 9.